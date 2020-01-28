Bhopal: Now, BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi disagrees with CAA

BHOPAL: A BJP law-maker Narayan Tripathi has sounded off against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
He flew in the face of the CAA at a time when agitations in protest against the Act and in its support are going on across the country.
Tripathi told journalists on Tuesday that the Act brought a civil-war-like situation in the country.
During the budget session in the assembly, Tripathi backed the Congress in connection with a bill.
Nevertheless, before the Jhabua by-election, Tripathi returned to the BJP, saying he would never join the Congress.
Tripathi’s name figured in a ‘challan’ filed the honey trap case. In the challan, it was said that, Tripathi had paid Rs 15,000 to have physical relation with a woman. A female accused in the honey trap racket had allegedly sent the woman to Tripathi.
He said that the country should not be divided on the basis of religion, and that it should be decided whether some people are with the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar.
The word secularism has been clearly mentioned in the Constitution, and if they are not with the Constitution, they should tear it, he said.
Since the people in rural areas have yet to make their Aadhaar cards, it will be difficult for them to gather other documents, Tripathi said.
The situation has come to such a pass that people in villages do not want to see each other’s face because of hatred, Tripathi said, adding, what he is saying has come from the bottom of his heart.
Tripathi’s doubts will be allayed: BJP
Despite Narayan Tripathi’s opposition to the CAA, the BJP is not ready to take any action against him. BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal said Tripathi is in the party, and if he has any doubts over the CAA, it will be dispelled.
BJP will review MLA’s statement: Rakesh Singh
State BJP president Rakesh Singh said, the party will review the statement of its MLA. CAA has become a law as it is now published in the Government’s gazette notification, and so the statement of the MLA Narayan Tripathi does not stands anywhere, said Singh.
