Bhopal: Now, BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi disagrees with CAA

BHOPAL: A BJP law-maker Narayan Tripathi has sounded off against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He flew in the face of the CAA at a time when agitations in protest against the Act and in its support are going on across the country.

Tripathi told journalists on Tuesday that the Act brought a civil-war-like situation in the country.

During the budget session in the assembly, Tripathi backed the Congress in connection with a bill.

Nevertheless, before the Jhabua by-election, Tripathi returned to the BJP, saying he would never join the Congress.

Tripathi’s name figured in a ‘challan’ filed the honey trap case. In the challan, it was said that, Tripathi had paid Rs 15,000 to have physical relation with a woman. A female accused in the honey trap racket had allegedly sent the woman to Tripathi.

He said that the country should not be divided on the basis of religion, and that it should be decided whether some people are with the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar.