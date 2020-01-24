BJP scared of RaGa, he should lead the Congress again: MP CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has once again advocated that the former All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, Rahul Gandhi should be made the Congress national president again.

CM told a national news channel, “There is consensus among party leaders that Rahul Gandhi should lead the Congress again. He should be made the Congress national president again.” Presently the CM is attending the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos.

When questioned that consensus on Rahul Gandhi’s return as Congress national president would be good news for the BJP, Nath responded with a smile, “What else can the BJP say, why should the BJP be worried about who becomes the Congress president, we never say who should lead the BJP, so why are they bothered about us.”

“BJP wants that Congress should make someone else as Congress president, as they are scared of Rahul Gandhi,” said Nath.