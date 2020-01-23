Bhopal: FIR against BJP leader Badrilal Yadav over vulgar comment on Rajgarh Collector

The audio and video of the programme was observed keenly and after the report was prepared by the SDM.

After the submission of the report the report was sent to the district prosecution officer for the legal opinion.

As the police got the opinion the case is registered against the former minister Badrilal Yadav under section 188 and 294 of IPC.

The arrest and legal action will be taken against the leader in future.

Whereas in coming days the problems to the BJP leader may grim because the section 294 says that the Obscene acts and songs.—Whoever, to the annoyance of others— does any obscene act in any public place, or sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or with both.