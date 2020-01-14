Bhopal: Issue of collector’s comment against CAA reaches Delhi

BHOPAL: Mandla collector Jagdish Chandra Jatia’s comment against CAA on social media may cost him dear.

BJP’s state president Rakesh Singh complained to the Union minister of department of personal and training (DoPT), Jitendra Singh, against Jatia.

Singh also shot off a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath seeking action against Jatia.

In the letter, Singh said since the CAA has become a law, protest by a civil servant against it is flouting of law.

Criticising the CAA at public forum is an anti-constitutional act.

In his letter to Nath, Singh said during the Congress rule the bureaucracy was politicised.

The situation has come to such a pass that the officers are criticising a law made by the Central Government.

Since Nath is holding a constitutional post, he should suspend the collector that others may be stopped from commenting on political issues.

After receiving a letter from ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raj Bhawan, too, is going to seek a reply from the government. Raj Bhawan is seeking details of the controversy from the government.

The government is, however, not ready to make any comments on the issue.

Sources said the government would not take any action against Jatia.