Bhopal: Ex-BJP minister, LoP’s sexist remark against Rajgarh collector, stokes row

BHOPAL: Former BJP minister Badrilal Yadav fuelled a controversy by using unparliamentary and sexist remarks against the Rajgarh collector in front of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president, leader of opposition and other leaders in Rajgarh on Wednesday.

Speaking before senior party leaders, Yadav said, “Madam collector is feeding... Congress workers making them sit on her lap but slapping BJP workers.” Congress took umbrage to Yadav’s sexist remark and burnt effigy of the LoP and Yadav at PCC office in Bhopal.

The BJP had organised a rally in the city on Wednesday to protest against Rajgarh Collector and the SDM for allegedly slapping party workers during a pro-CAA march on January 19.

While addressing the protesters, Yadav passed sexist remarks against the collector and even used objectionable words against the woman officer.

LoP Gopal Bhargava also said, “Madam, the power of Constitution had given you the opportunity to become officer through the UPPSC. Otherwise, you would have been making chappatis somewhere.”

BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya taunted the JNU and collector Nidhi Nivedita “I have came to know that the virus of JNU has reached Rajgarh, the collector is also from the JNU”.

He claimed that the BJP would send chief minister Kamal Nath into retirement just like former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

Ex-CM Chouhan vowed, “I am going to uproot the Nath government”. He further said, “We don’t let someone who teases us and go off the hook”.