Sex racket busted in Bhopal: Bank manager, Nepalese & Uzbek women among 6 held

BHOPAL: The crime branch has busted a sex racket in Gandhi Nagar area with arrest of four women and two men.

Out of the four women, one is an Uzbekistan national and two are from Nepal. One of the women is a resident of West Bengal.

Among the arrested men, one works as assistant manager with a nationalised bank in Satna.

The flesh trade was busted when the sleuths raided a house in Indra vihar colony on Tuesday early morning.

Police said the prime accused Sajid Hussain is a resident of Bengal and is active in flesh trade in Bhopal.