Sex racket busted in Bhopal: Bank manager, Nepalese & Uzbek women among 6 held

BHOPAL: The crime branch has busted a sex racket in Gandhi Nagar area with arrest of four women and two men.
Out of the four women, one is an Uzbekistan national and two are from Nepal. One of the women is a resident of West Bengal.
Among the arrested men, one works as assistant manager with a nationalised bank in Satna.
The flesh trade was busted when the sleuths raided a house in Indra vihar colony on Tuesday early morning.
Police said the prime accused Sajid Hussain is a resident of Bengal and is active in flesh trade in Bhopal.
He would use social networking sites to deal with his customers. He earlier worked as a tailor but one of his friends told him about the ways to earn money and they entered into the flesh trade.
Police said the accused had also pushed one of his relatives in the trade. He is being questioned about how many women he was in contact with and how many foreign nationals were in his list.
He was operating in a rented house and the owner of the house lives in Kohefiza. Now the cops will also question the owner.
Hussain would bring girls from different parts of the country and would push them in flesh trade.
Police said the Uzbekistan resident woman was brought to Bhopal by him.
Police said the raid was carried out in the early hours and the woman from Uzbekistan was held in compromising position with a 38-year-old man.
The 38-year-old man was later identified as Ramkishore Meena, who is an assistant manager with a nationalised bank.
The cops also found objectionable materials in the house.
Police said the prime accused Sajid is on a two-day police remand and the Ujbek resident is also on remand.
Police is now trying to reach to the pimp who had sent the woman to Bhopal from Delhi.The woman’s documents are in Delhi and police will now also examine if her Visa was valid or not.Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) crime branch Saleem Khan said the accused are being quizzed and we are trying to find if the women or men were also having any other record with police.