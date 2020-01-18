Bhopal: Congress MLA Munnalal stages sit-in to remind his govt of Vachan Patra

BHOPAL: There is no end in sight to Congress legislators’ opposition to their own government.

On the heels of Gadarwara MLA, Sunita Patel’s allegation that party leaders are hand in glove with sand Mafiosi, an MLA from Gwalior east Munnalal Goyal staged a sit-in outside Vidhan Sabha on Saturday.

Goyal alleged the Chief Minister has no time to listen to the MLAs’ problems.

Minister of general administration Govind Singh and public relations minister PC Sharma tried to pacify Goyal.

Both the ministers sent their aides to Goyal and called him to Sharma’s residence where they held a meeting.

Goyal said his sit-in was not against the government, but it was to remind the government of its Vachan Patra (promises made before the elections).

An angry Goyal said that, in its vachan patra, the Congress had promised to give pattas to the poor, but nothing was done for it, although one year has passed since the party came to power.

Goyal said the survey for giving Pattas, conducted by the BJP in 2015, should be cancelled and fresh survey be conducted to distribute Pattas.

He has been trying to get the problem solved for the past six months, but nobody listened to him, Goyal said, adding, the government is razing the houses of the poor.

He said he had complained about it, but as nobody paid any heed to his grievances, he had to resort to protest.

Goyal said he would stand by the government for full five years, but he would not tolerate anything against the people.

Sharma said the officers must listen to the demands of party legislators and find out a solution to them.

The officers failing to do so will face the music, he said, adding, since there is internal democracy in the Congress, legislators are free to express their opinions.