MP: 'Ladli Behnas To Get Money On May 5 ', Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said money would be distributed to Ladli Behnas on May 5.

Taking on Congress for stating that state government would not give money to Ladli Behnas, Yadav said, “You keep on saying such things and we will continue to give it”. The chief minister was addressing a public meeting in Khurai (Sagar) in support of party candidate Lata Wankhede on Wednesday. He addressed public rallies in Lahar (Bhind), Malthon (Sagar), Chinnor in Gwalior district.

In his public rallies, he accused Congress of nurturing hatred against saffron. “When Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel reconstructed Somnath temple after 1,000 years of its demolition, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru opposed it and even prevented his cabinet members from participating in temple’s ceremony,” Yadav said. “Congress is against Lord Ram. Now, people have decided that those who are not of Ram are of no use,” he said while addressing the public meeting in Malthon in Sagar district.

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that BJP would change constitution if voted to power, Yadav said Congress changed constitution 105 times and it was Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru who amended it 17 times. “You are called Pappu because you bring amendment and then speak lies,” Yadav added.