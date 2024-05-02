Lok Sabha Elections: Uma Bharti Canvasses For First Time in Lok Sabha Polls, Seeks Votes For Jyotiraditya Scindia

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti has campaigned for the first time for a candidate in the ongoing general election.

Uma held public meetings in the Lodhi-dominated constituencies in Pichhore seeking votes for Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. She addressed these meetings on Scindia’s personal request. The state party, however, did not send her anywhere for canvassing.

Jyotiraditya is meant for the BJP, but he joined the Congress by mistake, she said. Scindia has done the right thing following the footsteps of Rajmata, she said, adding that the image of Jan Sangh was good, but it lacked the strength to defeat the Congress, and Rajmata had that power.

Rajmata was with the Congress, but after the party’s misdeeds had gone beyond tolerable limits, she ousted the Congress government, and Jyotiraditya also did the same thing, she said. The Scindias had the hand behind forming the first Jan Sangh-led government in MP, the former chief minister said, adding that it is Jyotiraditya who brought the BJP back to power.

Jyotiraditya is a gentleman, and if someone addresses him as ‘Beta’ or ‘Bhaiyya’ instead of Maharaj, he becomes happy, Uma said. According to Uma, Ram has come, and his ‘Rajya’ has to be brought, so Modi will need people’s cooperation, and for this, he has chosen former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Uma said she had announced that she would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election, but she kept away from it to serve the Ganga. She said that she had many years ahead of her to fight an election, and that Modi fought the first election when he was 65 years and she is also 65 now.