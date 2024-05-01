MP: Abducted Dentist Rescued With ₹7.5Lakh Ransom; 3 Accused Arrested

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested three suspects who kidnapped a dentist and demanded ransom in a high-stakes operation that led to the rescue of Dr Naveen Aggarwal.

The incident came to light after the victim's father, Hemant Kumar Aggarwal, filed a complaint at Neemuch Cantt police station, prompting swift action from SP Ankit Jaiswal. According to complainant Hemant Kumar, he received a call on April 29 from his son’s mobile phone.

The caller, identifying himself as Harendra Choudhary, claimed that illegal drugs were found with Dr Naveen and demanded Rs 20 lakh for his release. The caller threatened to implicate Dr Naveen in a drug case if the money wasn't paid. As Hemant Kumar scrambled to arrange the ransom, he contacted the police, who immediately formed a special team to apprehend the kidnappers.

Officers were deployed to the agreed meeting point at the LIC intersection on April 30. As the suspects arrived to collect the money, the police swiftly apprehended them, recovering the ransom amount of Rs 7.50 lakh and releasing Dr Naveen from captivity. The arrested suspects were identified as Harendra Choudhary from Haryana, Prem Sukh from Neemuch and Dharmendra Singh Rajput from Ratangarh. The police seized two motorcycles and five mobile phones during the operation. The suspects confessed to plotting the kidnapping to extort money by threatening to frame Dr Naveen in a drug case.

The successful operation highlighted the quick response and effectiveness of the Neemuch Cantt police, who are continuing their investigation to determine if others were involved in the incident.