Bhopal: Congress women protest against manhandling of women officials

BHOPAL: The district women Congress took out the rally and protest the alleged misbehaviour and manhandling of Rajgarh collector and SDM by the BJP workers. The demonstration was taken out at the Mata Mandir Square on Tuesday.
The war of words between the Congress and BJP is turning sour. On Wednesday the top BJP leaders including leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava, ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president Rakesh Singh and other will demonstrate in Rajgarh demanding to register FIR against collector.
Women DCC president Santosh Kansana demanded that a an FIR be registered against the BJP workers who had misbehaved with the collector.
BJP demands FIR against Collector
Union Minister Parlhad Patel reached the hospital and meet the injured BJP workers.
He told media persons that he will go to Rajgarh on Wednesday and demand that an FIR be registered against the collector Nidhi Nivedita. He alleged that ‘collector and SDM are responsible for the whole issue'.
BJP trying to create chaos through CAA, NRC : Patwari
The higher education minister Jitu Patwari lashed on the BJP and alleged that on the name of CAA and NRC the BJP is trying to spread chaos in the state.
He claimed that the former CM Chouhan has lost his balance because he had lost the power and anyhow he wanted to take the reins of the government in his hand.
The public relation minister PC Sharma also appreciated the bravery of the collector and SDM. Talking about the SDM Priya Verma he informed “Earlier she was the police officer of DSP rank and she knows who to deal with the law breakers”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)