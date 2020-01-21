Bhopal: Congress women protest against manhandling of women officials

BHOPAL: The district women Congress took out the rally and protest the alleged misbehaviour and manhandling of Rajgarh collector and SDM by the BJP workers. The demonstration was taken out at the Mata Mandir Square on Tuesday.

The war of words between the Congress and BJP is turning sour. On Wednesday the top BJP leaders including leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava, ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president Rakesh Singh and other will demonstrate in Rajgarh demanding to register FIR against collector.

Women DCC president Santosh Kansana demanded that a an FIR be registered against the BJP workers who had misbehaved with the collector.