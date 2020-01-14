Indore: Only Trump hasn’t called me seeking favour for teacher, says Minister Jitu Patwari

Indore: Fed up with teachers using their high contacts to seek favours, higher education minister Jitu Patwari here on Sunday spilled the beans.

“Be it a politician or a highly placed official, all contact me seeking favours for teachers known to them. It is because all of them were taught by the teachers in their college days. Now, those teachers are using them to seek favours for themselves,” Patwari told reporters in an informal interaction at a cricket tournament.

“Only (US President Donald) Trump has not contacted me seeking favour for any teacher,” he said while teachers were standing beside him.

During the interaction, Patwari announced plans to set up a 2000-bed hostel of international standard at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). “The hostel will have gym, yoga centre and swimming pool,” he remarked.

He stated that the hostel will be built using funds to be given by World Bank under Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Quality Improvement (MPHEQI) Project. He stated that the hostel will help to attract foreign students also.

To a query related to model university status to DAVV, Patwari stated that no such status has been conferred by state government on any university. “The university develops itself as a model university. We will help DAVV in developing itself as a model university,” he said.

DAVV sports facilities to be best in country: Patwari, who is also a sports minister, said he would help School of Physical Education and Directorate of Physical Education to become one of its kind in the country. “We will pump in Rs 50 crore for expansion of sports facilities on UTD campus,” he added.

He said an indoor complex with a seating capacity for 5,000 people will be developed on UTD campus. “Besides, several other facilities will be introduced in DAVV,” he added.