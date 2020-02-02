Security lapse at Bhopal Airport: Youth gains unauthorised access to runway, breaks glass of helicopter

BHOPAL: In a major security lapse a youth succeeded in gaining unauthorised access to the runway at Raja Bhoj Airport on Sunday.
He broke window glass of helicopter by pelting stones. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) men overpowered the man for him and handed over to police. It created sensation at airport.
CISF blamed local police for breach of security at the Airport. The youth has been identified as Yogesh Tripathi.
He managed to reach the Airport runway from State hanger side where local police are deployed for security. Local police did not intercept him and allowed him to move further.
CISF chief Virendra Singh said, “Tripathi, seems to be a bit disturbed. Prima facie it looks like laxity on part of local police as security at this level is with local police. After reaching the runway Yogesh broke window glass of a helicopter. CISF security men overpowered him and prevented the situation from worsening further.”
