Budget 2020: Madhya Pradesh’s wellbeing torn into shreds, says Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the Union Budget has torn MP’s wellbeing into shreds.

In the revised estimate, the state’s share of Rs 11,556 crore from Central taxes has been slashed.

If Rs 2,677 crore which was cut off earlier is added to the present reduction, the amount would go up to Rs 14,233 crore, he said.

He said the speech of the Union Finance Minister may have been very long, but the budget was highly disappointing.

The budget has no roadmap for development, for ailing fiscal health and for arresting price rise, he said.

Indian economy would not have been in misery had Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the promises that he made before coming to power, Nath said.