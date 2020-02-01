'Laundry list of old programmes': P Chidambaram leads Opp criticism of Budget 2020

It was an unusually long 2 hours, 41 minutes Budget speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, where she tried to come across as 'pro-farmer' while devising a new tax regime aimed at the middle class. However, beyond the couplets and promises, the specifics showed either no increase in allocation or marginal.

This is the second budget for Sitharaman, who became the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi to do so in the history of independent India. The finance minister proposed raising customs duty on a variety of products ranging from tableware and kitchenware, electrical appliances to footwear, furniture, stationery and toys to give a level playing field to domestic companies and boost 'Make in India'.

Here are the reactions of political leaders on Sitharaman's budget:

Slamming the Budget, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the Modi government is in complete denial that the economy faces a "grave macro economic challenge" and it has given up on reviving the economy, accelerating growth or creating jobs. Chidambaram said, "It's laundry list of old programmes; even most loyal BJP supporter cannot latch on to any idea in Budget speech."