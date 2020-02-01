Budget 2020: Key highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

She further said that the digital revolution will play a big role in delivering services to the people in India in the coming days.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday cut short her Budget speech in Lok Sabha as she felt unwell after speaking for a record 160 minutes.

Sitharaman had only two pages of her Budget speech unread when she appeared uneasy and was seen wiping sweat from her forehead.

She was offered candies by her ministerial colleagues, but that did not help and she opted to discontinue the speech asking Speaker Om Birla to consider the remaining part of her speech as read.

Here are the key highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech:

Public Finance

1. Nominal GDP growth for the year 2020-21 estimated at 10%, on the basis of trends available. Accordingly, receipts for 2020-21 estimated at Rs 22.46 lakh crores Expenditure estimated to be Rs 30.42 lakh crores.

2. Fiscal deficit of 3.8% in RE 2019-20 and 3.5% in BE 2020-21

3. Central govt's debt has come down to 48.7% in March, 2019 from 52.2% in March, 2014.

4. To provide significant relief to individual tax payers and simplify tax law, a new regime of personal income tax to be introduced. Around 70 of more than 100 income tax deductions and exemptions have been removed, in order to simplify tax system and lower tax rates.

5. Under the new personal income tax regime, individual tax payers to pay tax at reduced rate of 10% for income between Rs 5 lakh - Rs 7.5 lakhs.

6. For income between Rs 7.5 lakhs - Rs 10 laks, tax rate will now be 15% against the current 20%.

7. For income between Rs 10 lakhs - Rs 12.5 lakhs, the new tax rate will be 20%, down from 30%.

8. For income between Rs 12.5 lakh – Rs 15 lakhs - tax rate will be 25%

9. Income above 15 lakh rupees will continue to be taxed at 30%

10. The new personal income tax regime is optional for taxpayers and the new tax rates are without deductions available under the old tax regime.

11. Those who wish to claim rebates and concessions are free to file taxation under the old regime.

12. Dividend Distribution Tax to be removed, companies will not be required to pay DDT; dividend to be taxed only at the hands of recipients, at applicable rates.

13. Concessional corporate tax cut to be extended to new domestic companies engaged in power generation.

14. Tax on Cooperative societies to be reduced to 22 per cent plus surcharge and cess, as against 30 per cent at present.

15. FM says GST has resulted in efficiency gains in transport and logistics sector, inspector raj has vanished, it has benefitted MSME