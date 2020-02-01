Mahatma Gandhi not a personality, but a thought: MP minster Jitu Patwari

BHOPAL: Higher Education, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Jitu Patwari said that Mahatma Gandhi is not a personality, but a thought.
He made the above remark in an event ‘Gandhi Tumhe Naman’ at Sant Hirdaram Girls’ College in the city. The event was organised to mark the death anniversary to Mahatma Gandhi ‘Bapu’.
He said that truth is the main power of the Gandhi. “Gandhi Stambh (pillar)’ and Gandhi Chair’ are being erected and established at colleges and universities across to promote Gandhi’s values, truth and sacrifice among youth,” the minister said.
He also said to youth that this is the time for change, and should follow the values of Gandhi and assimilate the feelings of ‘Vasudaiv Kutumkab’.
A five -minute silence was observed and paid tribute to Gandhi. He released a special issue of a magazine, published by Madhya Pradesh Granth Akademi and news letter of higher education. He also feted the winners of quiz competition, based on Gandhi.
