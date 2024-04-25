Bhopal: Four Stab Two Neighbours For Refusing To Give Bike | Representative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were allegedly stabbed by their neighbour and three of his accomplices after they refused to hand over their bike to them in Aishbag on Wednesday night. The police said the victim duo, identified as Firoz Khan, 19, and Ravi Kushwaha, 20, was standing near a tea kiosk in Aishbag late on Wednesday night when their neighbour Nikhil arrived and asked Khan for his bike.

Khan and Kushwaha both refused to hand over the bike to him. In a fit of rage, Nikhil and three of his accomplices man, Jalla and Arbaaz assaulted the duo and attacked them with a knife. The duo sustained injuries and the accused fled the spot. The duo was rushed to the hospital and their condition is reported to be stable. The police have launched a manhunt to nab all the accused.

Bhopal: Four Thrash Man Over Monetary Dispute

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): A man and three of his accomplices allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old man after he failed to repay the money borrowed a few months ago. The victim sustained grievous injuries in the incident, but later it came to light that he himself instigated the argument with the accused, leading to the assault.

According to the Chhola police, the victim, identified as Kapil, recorded and uploaded a video on social media platforms on Wednesday, saying that he had borrowed Rs 11,000 from one Bunty, a resident of his colony. He alleged that Bunty asked him to return the money on Wednesday noon, following which he told him that he did not have the sum.

Following this, Bunty and his friends brutally assaulted him with pipes and he sustained injuries on his head. The police, upon receiving the video, called both the parties to the police station, where Bunty alleged that Kapil had begun arguing with him under the influence of alcohol. When the police questioned Kapil, he admitted to the same. A case, however, was registered against Bunty and his accomplices, for assaulting him. Kapil told the police that he is not aware how he sustained injury on his head. The police have sent him for medical examination, they said.