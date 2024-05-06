MP: 'Chai-Wala' Fined ₹1500 for Throwing Garbage on Road in Sagar

Representative Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Nagar Nigam Rajkumar Khatri has said the officials of the civic body are acting against those who are throwing garbage outside their houses. He said that the officials also raised awareness about importance of cleanliness.

Khatri appealed to residents not to throw garbage outside their houses or on roads, and instead, they should put garbage in a dustbin and hand it over to the trash-collection vehicles. Those who do not hand over garbage to the trash-collection vehicles made several excuses, but they do not know that CCTV cameras are watching them round the clock, he said.

Khatri made the statement during inspection on Friday. He inspected the bus stand. The civic body got complaints that a hotel owner throws used tea leaf near the green wall where various types of saplings were planted. Stray animals eat the tea leaf and damaged the plants. When Khatri reached the hotel for inspection, it was closed.

When a servant of the teashop opened the shutter, Khatri wanted to know from him the reason for throwing tea leaf on the road. He said that tea leaf was thrown on the road for consumption of stray animals. Khatri scolded the servant of the teashop and imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 on its owner.