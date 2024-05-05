Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Pushes Stronger With Impressive Road Shows On The Eve of Third Phase

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):The BJP leaders addressed public rallies and held impressive road shows to seek public support on Sunday, which was the last day of canvassing for third phase of Lok Sabha election.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed a mammoth public rally in Rahatgarh. Training guns on Opposition, he said BJP grew stronger since the day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered politics. Congressmen have opposed Atal Bihari government’s scheme of connecting villages with roads. “Even today Congressmen search machine to make gold out potato and only Pappu (Rahul Gandhi) knew how to make gold out of potato,” he said.

State BJP president VD Sharma and ex-home minister Narottam Mishra held a massive road show in support of Gwalior Lok Sabha candidate Bharat Singh Kushwah. Hundreds of people turned up at road show. The roads were decked up with saffron flags. Sharma also held a road show in Bhind.

Bhopal candidate Alok Sharma’s road show passed through Peer Gate, Budhwara, Jumerati, Lakherapura, Mangalwara. He received rousing welcome throughout the way. Former Chief Minister and Vidisha candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan took out road show in Gopalpur in Sehore district. People thronged to greet him. Cops had a tough time in controlling crowd.