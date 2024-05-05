MP: Western Central Railway Awards Outstanding Staffer & Excellent Security Vigilant Employee of the Month

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Western Central Railway (WCR) has launched ‘Outstanding Employee & Excellent Security Vigilant Employee of the Month’ Award Scheme.

According to WCR, an initiative has been started from March 2024 to encourage the feeling of quality and safety among the employees working in this factory. Under this, every month the employee who performance is excellent in the factory will be adjudged ‘Excellent Employee of the Month’. The employees are judged over their contribution at the workplace, punctuality, discipline and if they have inspired others to do quality work.

Apart from this, to promote safety and awareness during the work among the employees in the factory, ‘Excellent Safety Vigilant Employee of the Month’ award scheme has also been introduced from March this year. An employee who played an important role in preventing any possible accident (accident/fire/waste of material etc) will be awarded for alertness and vigilance.

For the two awards, nominations have been received from all shops, sections and departments in the first week of the month, after which the excellent employees are selected by Sadipuka management. The employee declared excellent in both the above categories is rewarded with a certificate and cash prize by the Chief Factory Manager.

Besides, a specially made mural board with the photo of the excellent employee along with the details of his work is made at the main entrance of the factory. The mural acts as an inspiration for other employees.