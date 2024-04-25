 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Sets Its Eye On Brahmin Voters In Rewa, Satna, Hoshangabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Sets Its Eye On Brahmin Voters In Rewa, Satna, Hoshangabad

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Sets Its Eye On Brahmin Voters In Rewa, Satna, Hoshangabad

These constituencies are going to polls today. The Congress is pulling out all the stops to win one seat out of six in the second phase of polling.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Sets Its Eye On Brahmin Voters In Rewa, Satna, Hoshangabad |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six constituencies in the state are going to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on Friday. The six constituencies are – Rewa, Satna, Hoshangabad, Khajuraho, Tikamgarh and Damoh. The BJP has been winning these seats for a long time. The ruling party and the Congress campaigned in these seats with all their might. Many senior leaders of the BJP campaigned for the party candidates in these constituencies.

On the other hand, only a few local leaders of the Congress canvassed for their candidates. In the second phase of the polling, the BJP is worried about the Brahmin votes. The BJP is wooing the Brahmin voters in Rewa, Satna and Hoshangabad. The party has fielded Janardan Mishra from Rewa and the Congress has given a ticket to Neelam Mishra. Because both the candidates are Brahmins, the voters of this community seem to be divided.

In Satna, BJP’s Ganesh Singh is facing Congress’s Siddhardh Kushwaha. Narayan Tripathi is contesting on the BSP ticket. All the three candidates have set their eyes on Brahmin votes.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut April 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Panna Nagar, Ashram Chauraha & More; Check...
article-image

If Brahmin votes go from the BJP to the Congress, Ganesh Singh may have problems. Likewise, the Brahmin voters may cause trouble to the BJP in Hoshangabad, because Congress candidate from this seat is a Brahmin, Sanjay Sharma who is facing BJP’s Darshan Singh Choudhary.

Although the BJP is trying to drum up the Brahmin support, the Congress feels they would cast votes in favour of the party candidate in this seat. On the contrary, the chariot of BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma, contesting from the Khajuraho constituency, is on royal road.

In Tikamgarh, Union Minister Veerendra Khatik is facing Congress’s Pankaj Ahirwar. The Ahirwar voters are with Pankaj, but the rest may be with Khatik. Both the candidates are trying to muster the votes of other communities. BJP’s Rahul Lodhi is facing Congress’s Tarwar Lodhi in Damoh where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting. Coordination among the BJP leaders has kept the party candidate ahead of his rivals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Explosion In Scrap Storage, Two Missing, Body Part Of One Found Meters Away From Blast Area;...

Bhopal: Explosion In Scrap Storage, Two Missing, Body Part Of One Found Meters Away From Blast Area;...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Sets Its Eye On Brahmin Voters In Rewa, Satna, Hoshangabad

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Sets Its Eye On Brahmin Voters In Rewa, Satna, Hoshangabad

Bhopal Power Cut April 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Panna Nagar, Ashram Chauraha & More; Check...

Bhopal Power Cut April 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Panna Nagar, Ashram Chauraha & More; Check...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jyotiraditya Scindia's Wife Campaigns For Her Husband, Says 'Our...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jyotiraditya Scindia's Wife Campaigns For Her Husband, Says 'Our...

MP Shocker: Class 10 Girl Ends Life After Failing In Board Exams; Asks For Parents' Forgiveness In...

MP Shocker: Class 10 Girl Ends Life After Failing In Board Exams; Asks For Parents' Forgiveness In...