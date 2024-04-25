MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Sets Its Eye On Brahmin Voters In Rewa, Satna, Hoshangabad |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six constituencies in the state are going to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on Friday. The six constituencies are – Rewa, Satna, Hoshangabad, Khajuraho, Tikamgarh and Damoh. The BJP has been winning these seats for a long time. The ruling party and the Congress campaigned in these seats with all their might. Many senior leaders of the BJP campaigned for the party candidates in these constituencies.

On the other hand, only a few local leaders of the Congress canvassed for their candidates. In the second phase of the polling, the BJP is worried about the Brahmin votes. The BJP is wooing the Brahmin voters in Rewa, Satna and Hoshangabad. The party has fielded Janardan Mishra from Rewa and the Congress has given a ticket to Neelam Mishra. Because both the candidates are Brahmins, the voters of this community seem to be divided.

In Satna, BJP’s Ganesh Singh is facing Congress’s Siddhardh Kushwaha. Narayan Tripathi is contesting on the BSP ticket. All the three candidates have set their eyes on Brahmin votes.

If Brahmin votes go from the BJP to the Congress, Ganesh Singh may have problems. Likewise, the Brahmin voters may cause trouble to the BJP in Hoshangabad, because Congress candidate from this seat is a Brahmin, Sanjay Sharma who is facing BJP’s Darshan Singh Choudhary.

Although the BJP is trying to drum up the Brahmin support, the Congress feels they would cast votes in favour of the party candidate in this seat. On the contrary, the chariot of BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma, contesting from the Khajuraho constituency, is on royal road.

In Tikamgarh, Union Minister Veerendra Khatik is facing Congress’s Pankaj Ahirwar. The Ahirwar voters are with Pankaj, but the rest may be with Khatik. Both the candidates are trying to muster the votes of other communities. BJP’s Rahul Lodhi is facing Congress’s Tarwar Lodhi in Damoh where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting. Coordination among the BJP leaders has kept the party candidate ahead of his rivals.