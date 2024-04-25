Bhopal Power Cut April 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Panna Nagar, Ashram Chauraha & More; Check Full Schedule

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Planned power outages are set to affect various neighborhoods throughout Bhopal on April 26. Residents in the impacted areas are strongly urged to take note of the allocated time slots designated for the scheduled electricity disruptions. It is crucial for residents to make essential arrangements and preparations to mitigate inconvenience during the specified outage periods.

Areas Affected and Time

Area: EWS, BDA and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Panna nagar ,Area around seven shops, Devki nagar, Karond, Panchwati Phase-I, II, Berasia Road, Krishi Anushandhan Colony and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Ashram Chauraha,Gandhinagar Market,Arjun Ward,Pratap ward,Dental College, Parnakuti, Aaramill, Dhakad Chauraha, IT Park, Jhulelal Mkt. nearest area.

Time: 09:00 to 02:00 Pm

Area: Barkhedi kalan, Vivekananda college, Sharda vihar, Neel badh road, SPS hospital and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 to 02:00 Pm

Area: SS Tower, Tata Motors, Garden Residency and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 05:00 Pm

Scheduled power interruptions play a crucial role in the routine maintenance and construction efforts conducted by the electricity board. These proactive measures are put in place to uphold the efficient operation of the grid and preempt any unforeseen power disruptions in the future.

Residents are encouraged to make essential preparations, aligning their schedules to accommodate vital activities requiring electricity during the designated time slots. This proactive approach aims to reduce inconvenience and foster smooth collaboration throughout the maintenance and construction period.