Bhopal: 3 Miscreants Assault Father-Son Duo, Cops Suspect Foul Play

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three miscreants allegedly assaulted a gold trader father-son duo in Berasia on Tuesday. According to the Berasia police, the complaint, named Banwari Lal Sahu, 50, and his son Ritik Sahu, were heading to the house of one of their customers to deliver gold jewellery on Tuesday noon, when three men on-board a four-wheeler tried to stop them.

Ritik was riding the bike and his father was riding pillion. Ritik did not stop the vehicle. When the duo reached near a river in Berasia, the miscreants stopped and assaulted them. The duo also alleged that the accused snatched a gold chain from them.

Ritik told the police that he had even filmed a video when the accused were about to flee the spot. One of them was heard saying in the video that he was searching for liquor inside his bag, as he suspected him of trafficking liquor. The police have registered a case. However, Berasia police station TI Narendra Kulaste told Free Press that they suspected foul play by the father-son duo and a probe was underway in the matter.

Bhopal: Woman Injured In Gas Leak Fire Dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 46-year-old woman, who suffered burns due to a fire triggered by a gas cylinder leak at her house in Gautam Nagar, succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning. The woman’s daughter had also sustained burns while dousing off the flames and was undergoing treatment. The deceased was identified as Jyoti Shrivas, a resident of Gautam Nagar.

She was a home-maker Last Sunday, her husband Vijay, a private company employee, and Shrivas’ elder son Mohit were out of the house, while Shrivas was preparing dinner for the family, and was being assisted by her daughter Saloni, 18. She lit the stove to cook vegetables, but failed to notice that the gas cylinder had been leaking.

As soon as she turned on the stove, a massive blaze erupted, and eventually, the pipe attached to the stove also detached, owing to which the gas cylinder caught fire too. Shrivas caught fire and began screaming. Saloni rushed to her aid and doused off the flames. She then rushed Shrivas to the hospital, where Shrivas died while undergoing treatment on Thursday morning. Her body has been referred for post-mortem, the police said.