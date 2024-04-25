Bhopal: Bajrang Dal, VHP Activists Prevent Interfaith Marriage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An interfaith marriage was prevented in the District and Sessions court campus on Thursday. This is the second such case within a month in the Bhopal court. In the previous instance, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists had beaten an interfaith couple and handed them over to the MP Nagar police.

Advocate Dilip Sharma said, “Advocates handed over the woman to the MP Nagar police. The man managed to flee from the court.” “The couple was asking for a suitable advocate for notorised marriage.

In the meantime, the news spread like wildfire in the court and Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists came and prevented Love Jihad,” advocate Keshav Sharma said.

Bajrang Dal state president advocate Devendra Rawat said, “When I came to know about the interfaith couple, my team immediately rushed there. I was informed that the man is from Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) and the woman is from Pune.”

“They developed friendship through Facebook. Initially, they tried to hide their identity but later, when we interrogated the woman, she spilled the beans. The man managed to flee from the court. We handed over the woman to the MP Nagar police to safely hand over her to her parents.”