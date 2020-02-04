IIFA dedicated to tribal youth of Madhya Pradesh, CM Kamal Nath buys first ticket

BHOPAL: Making a formal announcement on 21st IIFA Awards ceremony being held in Madhya Pradesh from March 27-29 in Indore, CM Kamal Nath dedicated it to the tribal youth of state.
Bollywood heartthrob, Indore born Salman Khan and actress Jacqueline Fernandez were present to make formal announcement about the mega event.
CM Nath bought first ticket of IIFA and said that MP has unexplored forests, landscape and heritage. ‘By choosing MP, IIFA has given respect to tribal and poor people of state. I dedicate IIFA to tribal youth of MP,’ said Kamal Nath.
The event will change profile of MP and establish a different identity across the world, he added.
Nath announced that there will no free tickets and people should buy them. Salman replied (jokingly) that he has a big family and if all start buying tickets he will go bankrupt.
CM Nath also told the story behind bringing IIFA to Madhya Pradesh. ‘The idea came to my mind during TV award function in Indore held recently. Someone suggested why not bring IIFA to MP and I thought he is talking about some football event,’ said Nath.
However, later he realized that he had some friends in IIFA and talked to Salman Khan. In the beginning he thought that CM was joking but later he realized the fact and now it has turned into a reality, said Nath.
CM said that the event will trigger economy, promote state in destination marketing and bring investments in state.
CM presented a collage of Salman’s childhood photos and a Gond painting to Jacqueline.
Conceived in Mumbai, born in Indore, Salman Khan
Dabang Khan narrated several stories related to his childhood days he spent in Indore. He said MP was his home as great grandfathers, six generations before settled in Indore. However, his father used to visit and stay in Mumbai for work.
‘My family members used to stay more in Indore. I was conceived in Mumbai but born in Indore. My father loves Indore very much and I think that’s why he planned a child every one and half years- so that he could come here and stay for a while,’ said Salman Khan.
He said that whatever he was because of education he got in MP. He studied in Gwalior Scindia School.
Salman should take more interest in MP, CM
Replying to a question on Salman’s marriage, CM Nath said that Salman should take more interest in his home state. ‘He should visit Chhindwara more and you will not get the chance to ask this question again,’ said CM.
Ministers take turn to get clicked with Salman
When Salman was sitting with CM ministers exchanged chairs one by one to get clicked with him. Culture minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho after being clicked gave chance to tourism minister Surendra Baghel. Public relations minister PC Sharma was next and it went on.
