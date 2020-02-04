IIFA dedicated to tribal youth of Madhya Pradesh, CM Kamal Nath buys first ticket

The event will change profile of MP and establish a different identity across the world, he added.

Nath announced that there will no free tickets and people should buy them. Salman replied (jokingly) that he has a big family and if all start buying tickets he will go bankrupt.

CM Nath also told the story behind bringing IIFA to Madhya Pradesh. ‘The idea came to my mind during TV award function in Indore held recently. Someone suggested why not bring IIFA to MP and I thought he is talking about some football event,’ said Nath.

However, later he realized that he had some friends in IIFA and talked to Salman Khan. In the beginning he thought that CM was joking but later he realized the fact and now it has turned into a reality, said Nath.

CM said that the event will trigger economy, promote state in destination marketing and bring investments in state.

CM presented a collage of Salman’s childhood photos and a Gond painting to Jacqueline.