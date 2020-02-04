Salman, Fernandez oblige their fans in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The oncoming spring winds wafted the message of outgoing winter. Yet, chill was there. This was Monday afternoon, not an ordinary day, for the state capital.

Here, none but Samlan Khan and Miss Universe Sri Lanka Jacqueline Fernandez descended in the evening.

They were in the city to declare the dates for AIIFA Award. But crazy crowd started fetching up outside Minto Hall since 3pm.

What the crowd wanted was a glimpse of Khan and Fernandez. The police had a critical time to manage the crowd.