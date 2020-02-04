Salman, Fernandez oblige their fans in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The oncoming spring winds wafted the message of outgoing winter. Yet, chill was there. This was Monday afternoon, not an ordinary day, for the state capital.
Here, none but Samlan Khan and Miss Universe Sri Lanka Jacqueline Fernandez descended in the evening.
They were in the city to declare the dates for AIIFA Award. But crazy crowd started fetching up outside Minto Hall since 3pm.
What the crowd wanted was a glimpse of Khan and Fernandez. The police had a critical time to manage the crowd.
They lined up on both sides of the road. At 4pm the cavalcade of Khan and Fernandez passed by Ravindra Bhawan. Despite best efforts, they could not have their glimpses. The cavalcade slowly entered the Minto Hall.
The district administration had to divert the traffic because of the throng. Hundreds of people thronged outside the other gate of Minto Hall. The building was especially dolled up for the occasion.
Since entry to the hall was limited. Many people were seen stand outside Raj Bhawan. Salman is not new to Bhopalites. He has visited the city several times. Khan is, in fact, MP’s own. He was born and brought up in the state itself.
Attired in black suit Dabang Khan was really matchless, a heartthrob of many.
Nevertheless, Fernandez, in light green Lehenga, was out of the ordinary. The audience clapped as she took the stage at Minto Hall. The crowd, waiting for a glimpse of both the stars outside and hall and on the road, was disappointed.
Fernandez and Khan finally obliged their fans, though. They stood at the balcony of Minto Hall. And as they waived, the fans erupted in joy. They went away. Cheers lingered.
Both the stars had dinner with Chief Minister, Kamal Nath.
