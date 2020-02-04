Madhya Pradesh’s green canopy biggest, growing, says ISFR

Balaghat most forested, Ujjain least

Among the districts, Balaghat has the densest forest cover, with 53.44 per cent of its area covered by forests. It is followed by Umaria (49.62 per cent) and Mandla (44.44 per cent). However, the area under forests in Umaria and Balaghat has declined over the past two years while in Mandla it has grown by some eight per cent.

Ujjain (0.59 per cent) has the least forest cover among the districts while only 1.02 per cent of the area of Shajapur is covered by canopies of trees. Around 11 per cent area of Bhopal district and 17.41 of Indore is covered by forests.

Talking about biodiversity, the state’s forests have 146 species of trees, 79 of shrubs and 72 of herbs.

Trees outside forests cover an area of 12, 730 sq km in the state, with Palash being the most popular tree in the rural areas and Neem in the urban areas.

JFM worked wonders

The report says that Joint Forest Management (JFM) movement has helped the state preserve its forest wealth. “Madhya Pradesh is the pioneering state in the implementation of the Joint Forest Management (JFM) movement in the country. The State has a strong JFM network through 15,228 Joint Forest Management Committees, covering an area of 66,874 sq km,” the report says.