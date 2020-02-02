Anti CAA protest in Indore: Swara Bhaskar targets RSS, Digvijaya Singh asks not to show documents

“We have been forgetting that we should be loyal to the Constitution and to the country’s soil and not to any government, as governments come and go. We have unity in diversity and this is our speciality,” she said.

The actress also targeted Delhi police over the violence in Jamia University and said that she is thankful to MP police for allowing them to hold the rally while their counterparts in Delhi have forgotten that they should be loyal to the Constitution and not to the government.

Praising the leadership of Devi Ahilya Bai, Bhaskar said, “She had beautifully nourished culture and tradition in Indore and Malwa but today’s government has become a danger for the Constitution. We had chosen them with over 300 seats but they are now started dividing us.”

She also targeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by saying that she had given a long speech on budget which made the Sensex fall down as nobody understand what she said.

Intruders are in government’s mind

Swara Bhaskar said that the government’s logic for bringing CAA, NPR and NRC is that there are many intruders in our country.

“Intruders are in government’s mind. They are obsessed with Pakistan and see its hand everywhere. It appears to be a one-sided love affair with Pakistan. They call us anti-national but are giving citizenship and Padmashri to Pakistani singer Adnan Sami,” she added.

She also called NCR in Assam as a failed project in which many Hindus were removed from citizenship due to which government is trying to give them a back door entry through CAA.