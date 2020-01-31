Budget 2020 Live Updates: Members uproar in Parliament as Prez talks about CAA

India is first to have entire process of Haj online: Prez Kovind
On the special request of my government, Saudi Arabia increased Haj quota unprecedentedly, due to which a record 2 lakh Indian Muslims performed Haj this time. India is the first country where the entire process of Haj was done digitally and online.
(ANI)
People of India happy that J-K, Ladakh got rights on par with rest of the country after seven decades: Prez in address to both houses.
Members uproar in parliament as President Kovind talks about Citizenship Amendment Act
President reaches Parliament for Budget session
President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Parliament on Friday for addressing a joint sitting of the Parliament, ahead of the Budget Session.
He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with other Union Ministers.
(ANI)
