Budget 2020 Live Updates: Members uproar in Parliament as Prez talks about CAA

The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.

India is the 3rd largest start-up ecosystem in world: Prez Kovind

India is first to have entire process of Haj online: Prez Kovind

On the special request of my government, Saudi Arabia increased Haj quota unprecedentedly, due to which a record 2 lakh Indian Muslims performed Haj this time. India is the first country where the entire process of Haj was done digitally and online.

Violence during protests weaken democracy: Prez Kovind

People of India happy that J-K, Ladakh got rights on par with rest of the country after seven decades: Prez in address to both houses.

Members uproar in Parl as Prez talks about CAA

Members uproar in parliament as President Kovind talks about Citizenship Amendment Act

Country's reaction to Ramjanmabhoomi verdict is praiseworthy: Prez Kovind

President reaches Parliament for Budget session

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Parliament on Friday for addressing a joint sitting of the Parliament, ahead of the Budget Session.

He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with other Union Ministers.

