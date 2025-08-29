On Camera: Woman Attacks Husband With Knife After He Objects To Her Obscene Instagram Videos

Irked by her husband's objection to creating inappropriate reels for Instagram, the wife attacked him with a knife in Ghaziabad's Loni area. The victim, 38-year-old Anees, filed a complaint at Loni Police Station alleging that his wife Ishrat has become obsessed with creating explicit Instagram content and threatens him whenever he objects. The incident, captured on video, shows the woman wielding a knife during the confrontation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to Anees, their 15-year marriage deteriorated in 2024 when his wife became fixated on creating Instagram reels. The couple has two children – a nine-year-old daughter and six-year-old son. Anees claims his wife creates inappropriate content with other men and has threatened to frame him in false cases.

The complainant alleges his wife secretly communicates with her boyfriend, who also visits their home. In December 2024, he caught her on a video call, after which she hid her phone.

Anees further alleged that his wife has made extreme threats, including pouring petrol on herself whilst filming reels and threatening suicide for social media attention. He claims her associates have also threatened his life when he objects to her activities.

Assistant Police Commissioner Loni Siddharth confirmed that a case has been registered based on Anees's complaint and video evidence. The investigation covers all aspects of the allegations, with appropriate legal action being taken.