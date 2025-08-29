 On Camera: Woman Attacks Husband With Knife After He Objects To Her Obscene Instagram Videos
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: Woman Attacks Husband With Knife After He Objects To Her Obscene Instagram Videos

On Camera: Woman Attacks Husband With Knife After He Objects To Her Obscene Instagram Videos

The complainant alleges his wife secretly communicates with her boyfriend, who also visits their home. In December 2024, he caught her on a video call, after which she hid her phone.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
article-image

Irked by her husband's objection to creating inappropriate reels for Instagram, the wife attacked him with a knife in Ghaziabad's Loni area. The victim, 38-year-old Anees, filed a complaint at Loni Police Station alleging that his wife Ishrat has become obsessed with creating explicit Instagram content and threatens him whenever he objects. The incident, captured on video, shows the woman wielding a knife during the confrontation.

According to Anees, their 15-year marriage deteriorated in 2024 when his wife became fixated on creating Instagram reels. The couple has two children – a nine-year-old daughter and six-year-old son. Anees claims his wife creates inappropriate content with other men and has threatened to frame him in false cases.

The complainant alleges his wife secretly communicates with her boyfriend, who also visits their home. In December 2024, he caught her on a video call, after which she hid her phone.

Read Also
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Wife Of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal Bids Emotional Farewell To...
article-image

Anees further alleged that his wife has made extreme threats, including pouring petrol on herself whilst filming reels and threatening suicide for social media attention. He claims her associates have also threatened his life when he objects to her activities.

FPJ Shorts
Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh SLAMMED For Touching Co-Star's Waist Inappropriately On Stage; Video Goes Viral
Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh SLAMMED For Touching Co-Star's Waist Inappropriately On Stage; Video Goes Viral
VIDEO: Maharashtra Governor And NDA Vice-Presidential Candidate C P Radhakrishnan Visits Shri Siddhivinayak Temple For Darshan
VIDEO: Maharashtra Governor And NDA Vice-Presidential Candidate C P Radhakrishnan Visits Shri Siddhivinayak Temple For Darshan
VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day, Felicitates Medal Winners And Launches New Sports Projects
VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day, Felicitates Medal Winners And Launches New Sports Projects
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over 2024 Sambhal Violence Report
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over 2024 Sambhal Violence Report

Assistant Police Commissioner Loni Siddharth confirmed that a case has been registered based on Anees's complaint and video evidence. The investigation covers all aspects of the allegations, with appropriate legal action being taken.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day, Felicitates...

VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day, Felicitates...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over 2024 Sambhal Violence Report

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over 2024 Sambhal Violence Report

UP Signs MoU With Centurion University To Strengthen Forensic Science Framework

UP Signs MoU With Centurion University To Strengthen Forensic Science Framework

‘Disgusting, Disgraceful’: BJP Reacts to TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s ‘Amit Shah’s Head Should Be...

‘Disgusting, Disgraceful’: BJP Reacts to TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s ‘Amit Shah’s Head Should Be...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Brahmaputra Wing Of Raj Bhavan In Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Brahmaputra Wing Of Raj Bhavan In Guwahati