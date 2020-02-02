Bhopal: 350 specially-abled children to compete at Paralympics

Bhopal: Over 350 sepcially-abled students between age group 9 and 15 took part in Bhopal Paralympics held at Barkatulla ground on Sunday.

Lions Club, round table India and CII-young Indians coordinated to organize 14th installment of the event.

DIG Irshad Wali, Registrar of Barkatulla University, B Bharti, and Rajesh Jain were the chief guests at the event.

Students from 12 schools of specially-abled children, including Aayam, Swawalamban, Government Blind School and Umang, came together to give them a platform to enjoy themselves.