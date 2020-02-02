Bhopal: 350 specially-abled children to compete at Paralympics

Bhopal: Over 350 sepcially-abled students between age group 9 and 15 took part in Bhopal Paralympics held at Barkatulla ground on Sunday.
Lions Club, round table India and CII-young Indians coordinated to organize 14th installment of the event.
DIG Irshad Wali, Registrar of Barkatulla University, B Bharti, and Rajesh Jain were the chief guests at the event.
Students from 12 schools of specially-abled children, including Aayam, Swawalamban, Government Blind School and Umang, came together to give them a platform to enjoy themselves.
Events like athletics, cricket, chess, hammer-throw, musical chair, spoon-race, music and dance were held.
One of the organisers, Adita Asnani, told Free Press the tournament was an opportunity for the specially abled to display their talents.
She said the organisers presented gifts to every child that took part in the event.
The children were given breakfast, lunch and refreshments too.
