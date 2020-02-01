Indore: Man held for using neighbour’s credit card for online purchase

Indore: State cyber cell police on Saturday arrested an accused for duping his neighbour of Rs 4 lakh through latter’s credit card.
According to reports, the victim regularly discussed transaction and online payment matter with the accused. Taking advantage of the details, the accused used victim’s credit card details to order products online. The police, however, got the order cancelled thus ensuring that the victim got refund of Rs 2,08,000.
According State Cyber (Indore Zone) SP Jitendra Singh, in December 2019, Baijnath of Bajrang Nagar Pithampur filed a complaint of online fraud. He said that his SBI Bank credit card was debited of Rs 2,08,898 on August 4, 2019, Rs 90,000 on August 21, 2019 and Rs 1,04,333 on September 10, 2019.
The total amount debited from the victim’s account was around Rs 4,03,231. The accused transferred the amount to online shopping site Flipkart. The police checked details of transaction by contacting Flipkart company officials and were informed that Arun of Pithampur had purchased many items through the victim’s credit card. On the basis of the information provided by the online shopping company State Cyber Cell Police arrested the accused.
During interrogation, the accused told the police that they were neighbours. He had studied up to 10th, but had a good knowledge of online shopping. The victim used to come to the accused in case of problem related to credit card and online payments.
Police said that the accused secretly saved the details of the credit card of the victim. For the OTP, he created a fake mail ID in the name of the complainant and registered it with a credit card. Through this, he made more than four lakh online shopping in two months. He used different SIMs and mobiles for purchase of the products. Delivery of purchased goods was also taken in different addresses. The police also arrested the accused and got refund of Rs 2,08,898 by cancelling the orders done by the victim. Police also recovered a mobile phone, 21 grams of gold and a few gift vouchers from the accused.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)