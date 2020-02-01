Indore: Man held for using neighbour’s credit card for online purchase

Indore: State cyber cell police on Saturday arrested an accused for duping his neighbour of Rs 4 lakh through latter’s credit card.

According to reports, the victim regularly discussed transaction and online payment matter with the accused. Taking advantage of the details, the accused used victim’s credit card details to order products online. The police, however, got the order cancelled thus ensuring that the victim got refund of Rs 2,08,000.

According State Cyber (Indore Zone) SP Jitendra Singh, in December 2019, Baijnath of Bajrang Nagar Pithampur filed a complaint of online fraud. He said that his SBI Bank credit card was debited of Rs 2,08,898 on August 4, 2019, Rs 90,000 on August 21, 2019 and Rs 1,04,333 on September 10, 2019.