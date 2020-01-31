Indore: Minor searching for job raped twice in 6 hours

Indore: A 13-year–old girl, who left home in search of a job after her mother scolded her, got raped by a 20-year-old youth and his 40-year-old uncle, within a span of six hours, in the city on Wednesday.

The MIG police, where the girl lodged her complaint, have arrested Bhupendra son of Balwant Singh Rajput resident MIG area and his uncle Kailash son of Ramesh Vijayvargiya resident of Khajrana. Both have confessed to their crime, police said.

According to MIG police station incharge Indresh Tripathi, the victim told them that on Wednesday morning her mother, who was upset over the family’s dire financial condition, chided her for being useless and not contributing to the family’s income.

Hurt by her mother’s outburst, the victim left home searching for a job. She approached Bhupendra at a medical store and asked for a job. Sensing that she was alone, Bhupendra said he had a job for her and took her to a room in MIG area where he raped her, police said.