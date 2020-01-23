Indore: Two women raped with false marriage promise

Indore: Two women, who were raped with false promises of marriage by the accused, lodged complaints at two different police stations on Wednesday.
In a case registered in Banganga police station, a 26-year-old victim of Sheetal Nagar complained against Bablu alias Irshad Lala of Khargone district.
The complainant said the accused had raped her at her paternal aunt's farm. The police said that the accused had a relationship with the victim since March 2019.
Once when the accused and the victim were in a compromising position, the accused had made a few video clips and he used these to blackmail her and forced her to have physical relations with her, police said.
The complainant also said that the accused had promised to marry her, but recently he denied that he had ever promised to marry her.
The accused also threatened the victim with an acid attack if she revealed the case to anyone. Police have booked the accused under Section 341, 376 (2) (N) and 506 of IPC.
In another case registered at Juni Indore police station area, a 22-year-old victim complained that Ram, a native of Singrauli, who lived as a tenant near her house, raped her on November 8, 2019, by promising to marry her and then backed out of his promise. Police registered a case against the accused under Section 376 (2)(N) of IPC.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)