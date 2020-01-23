Indore: Two women raped with false marriage promise

Indore: Two women, who were raped with false promises of marriage by the accused, lodged complaints at two different police stations on Wednesday.

In a case registered in Banganga police station, a 26-year-old victim of Sheetal Nagar complained against Bablu alias Irshad Lala of Khargone district.

The complainant said the accused had raped her at her paternal aunt's farm. The police said that the accused had a relationship with the victim since March 2019.

Once when the accused and the victim were in a compromising position, the accused had made a few video clips and he used these to blackmail her and forced her to have physical relations with her, police said.