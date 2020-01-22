Anti Mafia Drive in Indore: CM Kamal Nath to hand over about 800 plots to their real owners at Republic Day function

Indore: In order to take Operation Clean to decisive end, the district administration is planning to hand over the possession of plots to about 800 eligible owners. It was earlier decided to give 600 plots to aggrieved members of housing co-operative societies.
Chief minister Kamal Nath will give possession letters of plots at the Republic Day function at Nehru Stadium.
Under Operation Clean launched against land grabbers, the district administration had urged victims of land mafia to file complaints against them.
As a result, over 4,000 complaints against more than 30 errant housing co-operative societies were received by district administration.
A joint team led by ADM Dinesh Jain was constituted for the purpose.
District collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav said team is working overtime to ensure that about 800 plots are handed over to beneficiaries.
CM on 2-day visit from Jan 25
Chief minister Kamal Nath will visit city for two days on January 25 at 7 pm. As per schedule, he will inaugurate home delivery services at Hotel Marriott on January 25 at 7.30 pm. He will visit office of District Congress Committee on January 26 at 8.30 am. He will reach Nehru Stadium at 8.58 am for the Republic Day function.
After the function, he will hand over plot allotment papers to eligible members of housing co-operative societies.
He will then attend tribals’ convention of Birsa Brigade at Dussehra ground at 11.30 am. The chief minister will leave for Bhopal by 1.30 pm.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)