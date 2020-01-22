Anti Mafia Drive in Indore: CM Kamal Nath to hand over about 800 plots to their real owners at Republic Day function

Indore: In order to take Operation Clean to decisive end, the district administration is planning to hand over the possession of plots to about 800 eligible owners. It was earlier decided to give 600 plots to aggrieved members of housing co-operative societies.

Chief minister Kamal Nath will give possession letters of plots at the Republic Day function at Nehru Stadium.

Under Operation Clean launched against land grabbers, the district administration had urged victims of land mafia to file complaints against them.

As a result, over 4,000 complaints against more than 30 errant housing co-operative societies were received by district administration.

A joint team led by ADM Dinesh Jain was constituted for the purpose.

District collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav said team is working overtime to ensure that about 800 plots are handed over to beneficiaries.