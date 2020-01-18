Gwalior Cong MLA targets Kamal Nath, to protest against MP govt

BHOPAL: Congress MLA from Gwalior East, Munnalal Goyal has opened front against his own government and CM Kamal Nath.

Goyal claims that he has been demanding an audience with CM for past six months. He will sit on protest at Gandhi statue in state Assembly on Saturday.

Congress MLA has also boycotted the special two day session to ratify 126th constitution amendment bill. He will not sit on a dharna before Gandhi statue in state assembly for an hour. Goyal has apprised the CM about the same through a letter.

Goyal, in his letter he stated that he had been watching houses of the poor being demolished by the district administration. Congress had promised land lease to the deprived but it has not been provided yet. Goyal said that he had provided a list of about 1,200 landless people to collector Gwalior but no action has been taken so far. He has urged the CM to direct Gwalior collector in this case.

Goyal has also complained against ADM Gwalior, who was not giving due importance to Congress workers.

Congress MLA has also advised CM to hold meeting of MLAs from each division every fortnight to review development work in their constituencies.