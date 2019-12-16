Bhopal: No discrimination among mafia, Kamal Nath govt going hard on everyone

BHOPAL: Teams of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and police reached the Kerwa area on Sunday and continued its anti-encroachment drive.
The action was a part of the drives which started after Chief Minister’s (CM) Kamal Nath orders for a crackdown against mafia in every field and every area.
On Sunday morning teams police reached the area where huge machines and a large force from the encroachment department of the BMC had already gathered.
The local zonal officials and ward officials were present in the drive that lasted until evening.
There was information about restaurants on illegal lands operating around the area. It was also reported that the restaurants serve liquor to the visitors.
The teams removed four restaurants running on illegal land. There was a huge ruckus over the action and several leaders kept on ringing the mobile numbers of the officials.
The four restaurants that were bulldozed were Nature cottage Café restaurant Lounge, Country side, 32 degree and vogue.
Sakshi dahaba survives: The teams failed to take action against Sakshi dahaba, that is owned by a BJP leader Krishnakant Chaurasia but they removed four restaurants around the area. The Sakshi dhaba owner stood against the drive and said that there is a stay order from court on the land that is under dispute.
Action will be taken against illegal units: BMC officer Kamal Solanki said the anti-encroachment drive is underway around the city. He said the area where illegal buildings and restaurants are built are identified and action will be taken.
