Bhopal: No discrimination among mafia, Kamal Nath govt going hard on everyone

BHOPAL: Teams of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and police reached the Kerwa area on Sunday and continued its anti-encroachment drive.

The action was a part of the drives which started after Chief Minister’s (CM) Kamal Nath orders for a crackdown against mafia in every field and every area.

On Sunday morning teams police reached the area where huge machines and a large force from the encroachment department of the BMC had already gathered.