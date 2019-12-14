Bhopal: Post CMO’s orders on mafias, district administration in crackdown mode

BHOPAL: The district administration and the police department have swung into action after orders from the Chief Minister’s office, regarding a crackdown on mafias.

A land mafia- Nirmal Jain who was wanted in a case was detained by Jahangirabad police on Saturday, when he had gone to TT Nagar police station, On Saturday, to file a complaint against someone else.

Jain is wanted in cases of thrashing a man and land grabbing and court had issued an arrest warrant against him. Jahangirabad police are now quizzing him.

SHO Jahangirabad Virendra Singh Chouhan said the accused was sitting in the TT Nagar police station and when we were informed about it, we held him and he is now being quizzed.

Similar actions were taken in the MP Nagar area.

The teams of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and of the traffic police issued spot fines on those who had parked their vehicles in undesignated spots in the area.

The vehicles were shifted elsewhere and fines were issued on the owners.

Shopkeepers who had put up flower pots around the area were also fined.