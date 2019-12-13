Indore: District administration all set to launch major action against mafia raj

Indore: The district administration is all set to launch major action against land, drug, adulteration and tube well mafia soon. A joint camp of police and district administration will be organised at collector office for receiving complaints from the victims of these mafia.

After returning from Bhopal, where the Chief Minister had called a meeting of top police and district administrative officers including Divisional Commissioner, Commissioner Akaksh Tripathi on Thursday called a meeting of top brass of district and police administration and issued instructions to take strict action against the mafia.

He told the officials that the chief minister has given a clear direction to take strict action against antisocial and mafia. Common man should not be deprived of justice and stern action should be against the criminals.

On the instructions of the Divisional Commissioner, a joint camp of police and revenue administration will be organised at the collector office, where complaints against such mafia will be received. Tripathi directed the departments concerned to identify persons who committed crimes with organised and malicious intentions.

Collector Lokesh Jatav, IMC Commissioner Ashish Singh, Indore Development Authority CEO Vivek Khotriya, deputy commissioner of transport department Sanjay Soni, superintendent of police Yusuf Qureshi, Suraj Verma, Avadhesh Goswami, deputy commissioner (revenue) Sapna Solanki and senior officers of cooperatives, mining, excise were present at the meeting.

Mafia of 11 areas on target

In the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi has identified 11 areas of mafia where action is to be taken. These include extortion, land capture, land grabbing through cooperative societies, transportation, excise, illegal colonisation, drugs, adulteration, chit fund, blackmailing and illegal mining.