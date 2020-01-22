Action against spurious drug manufacturing unit in Indore: Company director arrested, owner on the run

Indore: The crime branch on Wednesday arrested two persons for manufacturing spurious medicines in Shikshak Nagar. Director of the manufacturing company and a worker were arrested while police are searching for company owner.

Acting on a tip off, crime branch constituted a joint team of drug inspectors, AYUSH department officials, Hatod, Aerodrome police station staff and raided a drug manufacturing unit of Pharma Chem located in Shikshak Nagar.

“During raid, it was found that accused prepared medicines using sub standard sodium bicarbonate. The packet of raw material mentioned that it is not for medicinal use,” a police official said adding that worker Santosh Patil and director of Pharma Chem Narendra Jain were arrested while search is on for owner Raju Bamboriya. They prepared tablets called Sonamint.

“Besides using spurious material, the accused were making medicines in unhygienic conditions as thousands of tablets were found in an open container. Moreover, 30 sacks of expired medicines were also found, which expired in 11 years ago,” police said.

AYUSH officials collected samples of the medicines and sent it for testing while a case under Sections 420, 274, 275 of IPC was registered against the accused.