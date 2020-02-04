Madhya Pradesh: BJP govt erroneous policies responsible for woes of home guards, says Bala Bachchan

BHOPAL: Home minister Bala Bachchan blamed the previous BJP government for the pitiable condition of Home Guards in the state. It is because of the erroneous policies of the BJP government that Home Guards in the state did not see any growth, said the minister while talking to media person here on Monday.

The minister expressed helplessness in recalling ‘call out call off’ system from the department citing budget constrain. Bachchan informed that to run the services properly the department needs around Rs 382 crore, currently it has budget of only Rs 370 crore. However, the minister assured that the problem will be sorted out shortly.

On January 27, the Home Guards had staged demonstration to press their 6-point charter of demand. However, the protestors resumed their duty a day after following the termination warning issued by DG Home Guards. Fearing termination from service, the personnel had returned to their work, however, they are planning to file a petition in the High Court if the government fails to take any decision in their favour