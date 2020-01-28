Bhopal: Protesting Home Guards resume duty fearing termination, plan to move SC

BHOPAL: A day after the protesting Home Guards were warned of termination, the personnel resumed their duties on Tuesday. Even as the protesting home guards have returned to their work, the government taking note of the resentment brewing is now mulling over implementing 20-50 formula to trim the department’s strength by downsizing its number.

Under 20-50 formula, the appointing authority may retire a personnel from service at any time after he has completed 20 years qualifying service or he attains the age of 50 years whichever is earlier.

Thousands of home guards had staged demonstration at district headquarters on Monday raising their 6-point charter of demand which included regularization, withdrawal of medical fitness examination order among others.

On Tuesday a delegation of aggrieved Home Guards reached CM house and submitted a memorandum. The delegation was assured meeting with the chief minister on his return to the city. One of the delegation members said that they would file a petition in Supreme Court seeking withdrawal of the government order regarding medical fitness examination of home guards.

The personnel believe that the new order has been brought to bring down the number of personnel to cut down the salary budget. The department has been allocated Rs 300 crore in budget, while it needs around Rs 260 crore for disbursing 10-month salary to home guards. Now to pay salary for a 12 months, the department would need additional fund, which it doesn’t have and so it is coming up with new rules and regulations to cut down the number of its personnel, said one the protestors.