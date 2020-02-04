Madhya Pradesh bags 3 national awards for exemplary work

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has been awarded National awards in three categories for remarkable work under the Pradhan Mantri Matra Vandana Yojana. The Union minister for women and child development, Smriti Zubin Irani presented the awards to the state minister Imarti Devi at a function in New Delhi on Monday.
The department’s Principal Secretary Anupam Rajan, commissioner Naresh Pal Kumar and collector Indore Lokesh Jatav were present on the occasion.
Madhya Pradesh bagged first prize in the state-level category for its remarkable work in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matra Vandana Yojana. Under the scheme, in the district level category, Indore district has been awarded first prize at the national level.
The state has also secured third place for the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matra Vandana Week. This week was observed from December 2 to 8 in the state.
Imarti Devi congratulated and thanked the departmental officers and employees for their remarkable work. She informed that Bal Shiksha Kendras are being opened in large number in the state so that maximum number of malnourished children could avail benefit of the scheme.
Highlighting the achievement of the department, Rajan said that more than 3000 day-care centres are being opened in the state where nutritious meal is served to kids and the parents are given tips related to nutrition.
He further said that efforts are being made to provide maximum benefit of the scheme by identifying malnourished children in districts, blocks and villages.
So far, a total of 14.55 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under the PMMVY in the state.
First instalment has been paid to about 13.14 lakh beneficiaries, second instalment to 12.60 beneficiaries and third instalment to 8.80 lakh.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)