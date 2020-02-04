Madhya Pradesh bags 3 national awards for exemplary work

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has been awarded National awards in three categories for remarkable work under the Pradhan Mantri Matra Vandana Yojana. The Union minister for women and child development, Smriti Zubin Irani presented the awards to the state minister Imarti Devi at a function in New Delhi on Monday.

The department’s Principal Secretary Anupam Rajan, commissioner Naresh Pal Kumar and collector Indore Lokesh Jatav were present on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh bagged first prize in the state-level category for its remarkable work in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matra Vandana Yojana. Under the scheme, in the district level category, Indore district has been awarded first prize at the national level.