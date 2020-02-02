Madhya Pradesh: More complaints filed in Lokayukta in 2019 than 2018

BHOPAL: In 2019 more complainers approached Lokayukta (the special police establishment) to seek action against corrupt officials, as compared to 2018, the last year of BJP regime.

In 2019 the Lokayukta police laid out 231 traps were conducted while in 2018 the number was 208.

Over 27 cases related to the disproportionate property were registered in 2019 and in 2018, the cases were 23.

Similarly 44 cases of ‘misuse of post’ were registered in 2019 while 25 cases were registered in 2018.

The director general Lokayukta Anil Kumar told Free Press that the work of Lokayukta is to work on complaints received. “Higher number of complaints may be due to change of guard but nevertheless the agency has been at work like usual all the while,” he added.