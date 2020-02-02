Madhya Pradesh: More complaints filed in Lokayukta in 2019 than 2018

BHOPAL: In 2019 more complainers approached Lokayukta (the special police establishment) to seek action against corrupt officials, as compared to 2018, the last year of BJP regime.
In 2019 the Lokayukta police laid out 231 traps were conducted while in 2018 the number was 208.
Over 27 cases related to the disproportionate property were registered in 2019 and in 2018, the cases were 23.
Similarly 44 cases of ‘misuse of post’ were registered in 2019 while 25 cases were registered in 2018.
The director general Lokayukta Anil Kumar told Free Press that the work of Lokayukta is to work on complaints received. “Higher number of complaints may be due to change of guard but nevertheless the agency has been at work like usual all the while,” he added.
Year-wise summary of complaints and Lokayukta’s action:
Report at a glance: The Lokayukta had submitted report of 2013-14 and 2014-15 in the assembly, in the monsoon session of 2019. It details out cases filed against chief minister, ministers and top officers of the government in the Lokayukta. According to the report in 2013-14, the department got 21 complaints against the then Chief Minister and ministers, but after probe the department found strong evidence pertaining to only two complaints- and thus fit for further probe.
In the same period 200 complaints were filed against IAS, IPS, IFS officers and in primary investigations 162 complaints were cast off while 38 complaints were found fit for further investigations. A similar story repeated in 2014-15 when 24 complaints were filed against the then Chief Minister and ministers. But the department found strong evidence in only two complaints and dumped the remaining 22 complaints. In the above mentioned period 181 complaints were filed against IAS, IPS, IFS officers and the agency found that only 18 complaints are having feasible evidence so it dumped the remaining 169 complaints.
