Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad leads 'Aarakshan Bachao' march; calls for Bharat Bandh on Feb 23

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday led 'Aarakshan Bachao' march from Delhi's Mandi House to Parliament. The march was against the Supreme Court's ruling that state governments are not bound to provide reservation in promotions in public services.
On February 7, the apex court said that the states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and that quota in promotion is not a fundamental right.
Azad said that reservation is a fundamental right of the deprived sections and no one can snatch it from them. "We are holding this protest march to show our disagreement with the Supreme Court's verdict and we will call for Bharat Bandh on February 23," he said.
He also said that laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not work in this country.
"We will protest until we get our right," he added.
Harjeet Singh Bhatti, the spokesperson of the Bhim Army, said, "The judgment of the apex court is totally against the Constitution's promise of right to equality."
Azad on February 11 had filed a review plea in the Supreme Court against its verdict, saying it has diluted the Constitutional provision.
The top court had given the judgement while dealing with pleas regarding Uttarakhand government's September 5, 2012 decision to fill up all posts in public services in the state without providing reservations to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The government's decision was challenged in the Uttarakhand High Court, which struck it down.
(With input from Agencies)
