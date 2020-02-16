Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad leads 'Aarakshan Bachao' march; calls for Bharat Bandh on Feb 23

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday led 'Aarakshan Bachao' march from Delhi's Mandi House to Parliament. The march was against the Supreme Court's ruling that state governments are not bound to provide reservation in promotions in public services.

On February 7, the apex court said that the states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and that quota in promotion is not a fundamental right.

Azad said that reservation is a fundamental right of the deprived sections and no one can snatch it from them. "We are holding this protest march to show our disagreement with the Supreme Court's verdict and we will call for Bharat Bandh on February 23," he said.