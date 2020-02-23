Stones thrown during CAA protest in Delhi's Maujpur; police fire tear gas shells

On Sunday there was an incident of stone pelting between two groups in the the Maujpur area of Delhi. The altercation is believed to be between two civilian groups, one supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and one against it.
Reportedly, some people have been injured by the stones.
The police fired tear gas shells in response.
Further details awaited.
An anti-CAA protest by around 500 people, mostly women, near the Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi continued on Sunday, prompting the Delhi Metro authorities to close the entry and exit gates of the station.
The protest began on Saturday night, blocking a road which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. The women, carrying the tricolour and raising slogans of 'aazadi', said they would not move from the site till the Centre revokes the CAA.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)