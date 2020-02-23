Over 500 gather outside Delhi's Jaffrabad to protest against CAA, NRC; security beefed up

Over 500 people, mostly women, on Sunday gathered outside the Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi, prompting the Delhi Metro authorities to close the entry and exit gates of the station.
The protest began on Saturday night, blocking a road which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. The women, carrying the tricolour and raising slogans of 'aazadi', said they would not move from the site till the Centre revokes the CAA.
Heavy security deployment, including women police personnel, has been made in the area. In view of the protest, entry and exit gates of the Jaffrabad metro station were closed.
"Entry & exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted.
Protesters, which included mostly women, were seen wearing caps with a message 'NO NRC". They were holding the national flag and raised slogans of "azadi".
A protest is already going on near the main Seelampur road and Kardampuri against the amended citizenship act. The protest at Jaffrabad took place at a time efforts are being made to clear a road blocked by anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh.
The protesters have been staging a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over two months, blocking the road connecting southeast Delhi and Noida. The Supreme Court has appointed interlocutors in an attempt to reach out to the anti-CAA protesters.
