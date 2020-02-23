Over 500 gather outside Delhi's Jaffrabad to protest against CAA, NRC; security beefed up

Protesters, which included mostly women, were seen wearing caps with a message 'NO NRC". They were holding the national flag and raised slogans of "azadi".

A protest is already going on near the main Seelampur road and Kardampuri against the amended citizenship act. The protest at Jaffrabad took place at a time efforts are being made to clear a road blocked by anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

The protesters have been staging a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over two months, blocking the road connecting southeast Delhi and Noida. The Supreme Court has appointed interlocutors in an attempt to reach out to the anti-CAA protesters.

(With inputs Agencies)