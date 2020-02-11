India won: Twitter rubs it in, mocks Kapil Mishra for calling Delhi Election a 'India vs Pakistan' fight

The internet never lets you forget. And with the AAP poised for a comeback in the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP candidate Kapil Mishra's tweet from January appears to have come back to haunt him.
To refresh your memory, on January 23, Mishra had taken to Twitter to say that "India and Pakistan will compete on the streets of Delhi on 8 February".
Now, with the AAP's victory imminent, Twitter seems to have some decided ideas about who exactly has won this "India vs Pakistan" match.
Take a look:
To be fair though, it wasn't just a solitary tweet from Mishra.
Until Monday he had continued to claim that the BJP would be forming the Delhi government.
Needless to say, this post did not age well either.
Nor did this one claiming that all the exit polls (which had predicted an AAP victory) were about to be proven wrong.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Kapil Mishra lost to sitting AAP MLA Akhilesh on Tuesday.
The Model Town BJP candidate had, on Monday said that "the people's mandate is with the BJP".
"We know the reality as we have worked on the ground. I must say, there is nothing to be surprised if Kejriwal gets defeated from New Delhi constituency," Mishra had said while speaking to ANI.
Mishra has made headlines with increasing frequency in the run-up to the Delhi polls. He faced flak from several quarters after a video shared by him showed the politician chanting 'Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko, Goli Maro Saalo Ko' at a rally.
He again found himself embroiled in controversy after accusing Kejriwal of undertaking "Jinnah politics" and asking the AAP to rename itself as "Muslim League".
Mishra had earlier been a part of Kejriwal's cabinet and had joined the BJP after a falling out with the AAP leadership.
