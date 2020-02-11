India won: Twitter rubs it in, mocks Kapil Mishra for calling Delhi Election a 'India vs Pakistan' fight

The internet never lets you forget. And with the AAP poised for a comeback in the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP candidate Kapil Mishra's tweet from January appears to have come back to haunt him.

To refresh your memory, on January 23, Mishra had taken to Twitter to say that "India and Pakistan will compete on the streets of Delhi on 8 February".

Now, with the AAP's victory imminent, Twitter seems to have some decided ideas about who exactly has won this "India vs Pakistan" match.

Take a look: