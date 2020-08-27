Delhi court rejects compliant for FIR against Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma

A Delhi Court on Wednesday rejected a complaint seeking registration of FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma over their remarks in the run-up to Delhi assembly polls.

The complaint was filed by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat against the two BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahuja said the complaint deserves to be dismissed as it is not tenable in the eyes of law.

"Accordingly, same stands dismissed," the court said.

The court noted that the complaint is not sustainable without the prior sanction i.e. technical requirement of law and said that there is no previous sanction obtained by the complainants from the competent authority to prosecute the respondents for the offences alleged in the complaint.

Earlier, Delhi police in a reply said no cognizable offence was found against these BJP leaders.

Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, in a status report filed in the court, said that on the basis of the allegation levelled in the complaint, prima facie no cognizable offence has been found to be committed.

However, it added that legal opinion is being sought out on the complaint and some more time may be granted to submit a final action taken report on the complaint.

Earlier, the court had directed the Crime Branch to file an ATR in the matter. The complaint, filed by CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and KM Tewari, sought filing of FIRs under several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two BJP leaders for their controversial remarks.